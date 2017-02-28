St. Paddy’s Celtic Fest

Old Town Winchester celebrates the community’s Irish and Scottish heritage with the 2nd annual St. Paddy’s Celtic Festival in Old Town Winchester on Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm. This festival incorporates entertainment including Celtic bands, Irish step dancers and Scottish bagpipers. Most performances will take place inside Old Town Winchester businesses. Weather permitting; there will also be activities along the Loudoun Street Mall. All activities are free and open to the public.

Starting at 11:00 am, the Bright Center, Out of the Box Theater will host Capital Celtic, an Irish music band comprised of a fiddler, flutist and acoustic guitar/mandolin/banjo player. Across the Pond will perform with a blast of high energy music at 50/50 Taphouse on Cork Street beginning at noon and ending by 3:00 pm. Sound of Sleat will play at Brewbaker’s Restaurant from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The band plays traditional Scottish and Irish music. Beginning at 5:00 pm Winchester Brew Works will host Merlins Beard Band a new addition to this year’s line-up of venues. Also new this year, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, 147 North Restaurant will host Lilt. This band loves to capture the essentials of Irish traditional music: boundless energy, wildness and melancholy. Low Water Bridge will be closing the Celtic festivities at the Bright Center, Out of the Box Theater. Based out of Virginia, this band features amazing vocals and harmonies that soar over inspired playing in a set list of diverse folk, Celtic and country/Americana music. During all band performances, a percentage of food and drink sales will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Winchester-Frederick-Clarke. Musical performances are free to the public, but space is limited.

Be sure not to miss the performers from Armstrong Irish Dance Studio who will be traveling to all venues, performing traditional Irish step dances. The dancers will be performing from 2:00 to 2:15 at the Bright Center, Out of the Box Theater, and from 3:00 to 3:15 at 50/50 Taphouse. Next you’ll find them at Brewbakers from 4:00 to 4:15. Their final performance will be at the Bright Center, Out of the Box Theater from 7:30 to 8:00.

New this year, the Magic Lantern Theater and Handley Library will co-sponsor a noon showing of the 1954 musical movie “Brigadoon” at the Handley Library. The fun fantasy of two American pals on a Scottish hunting trip is a must see for the holiday.

Free children’s activities will be available on the Old Court House Civil War Museum lawn from 1:00 to 3:00 pm (provided by Habitat for Humanity). There will also be a free leprechaun scavenger hunt with forms available at participating businesses and at a table in front of the Old Court House Civil War Museum. A leprechaun juggler, balloon artist and bagpipers will be circulating among many of the Old Town shops and restaurants throughout the day. The Old Town Hospitality Association will also be on hand to provide historical information on our local Celtic celebrities.

Visit EnjoyOTW.com for more information on these and other happenings in Old Town Winchester, VA.

WHEN: Saturday, March 11

TIME: 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

WHERE: Old Town Winchester Loudoun Street Mall & Downtown Businesses

COST: Free

For more information about the event contact the Special Event Coordinator at Full Circle Marketing, Dario Savarese, at Dario@fullcirclem.com or 540-722-8700. Visit www.EnjoyOTW.com for further information on these and other happenings in Old Town Winchester, VA.